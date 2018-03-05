United Way of Northwest Louisiana will host its annual Day of Caring on Friday, April 27. Day of Caring is the largest single-day, community-wide volunteer event in Northwest Louisiana. The event hosts about 600 volunteers representing nearly 50 local businesses and involves nearly 40 local nonprofits.

Volunteers are the backbone to nonprofit organizations. Nonprofits don’t always have the financial resources or manpower to hire outside help or to complete all the things that are needed for upkeep. That’s where volunteers come in. During Day of Caring, a team of 5 to 15 people is partnered with a nonprofit agency to complete a project such as repainting a wall, clearing out a storage shed, organizing recent donations and more.

“Day of Caring 2017 grew to its largest size in the history of hosting this event here,” said UWNWLA Community Engagement Coordinator Jennifer Horton. “We are thrilled to see hundreds of people in our community get excited about volunteering. We’re also proud to help foster a love for philanthropy that may not have previously existed within a local business.”

United Way NWLA is currently seeking businesses and organizations interested in building employee morale and connecting with our community. Teams will have the opportunity to visit a local nonprofit and gain an understanding of their everyday operations.

The morning of April 27 will begin with a kickoff pep-rally style breakfast at the Horseshoe Bossier City Riverdome. Teams will receive their event T-shirts, get briefed on the day ahead, then spread throughout Shreveport – Bossier City to begin projects at their assigned sites. Completing the day will be a wrap-up party back at the Horseshoe DARE day club and pool.

To start a team or for questions on how to get involved by becoming a sponsor, contact Horton at (318) 677-2504, ext. 123 or by email at volunteer@unitedwaynwla.org.