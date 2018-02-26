UPDATE: Heavy rains expected, caution advised

Bossier Parish and city officials continue to monitor rising water conditions, stage equipment and implement protective measures in light of a National Weather Service forecast that calls for two to three inches of rain Tuesday through Thursday.

During a conference call today, members of the parish Unified Command were advised that the Red River is still forecast to crest at 31 feet Tuesday in Shreveport and Lake Bistineau is expected to rise to 145 feet, one foot higher than the current level.

Residents can pick up free sandbags in Bossier City at the Public Service Complex and at the Police Jury highway maintenance facility in Benton. Bags are also available at five additional locations in Bossier Parish. Storage bins are located at the Fire District 1 station on Hwy. 80 east in Haughton, at south Bossier Fire Dist. 2 on Robertson Rd. near Elm Grove, at McKinley Ave. in Haughton and W. Palmetto in Plain Dealing. Bags are available on a self-service basis.

In coordination with the NWS information, Bossier Parish’s Unified Command suggests:

Watch for recommendations from emergency management agencies, first responders and the National Weather Service.

Residents of south Bossier Parish and those near Lake Bistineau should take precautionary measures to move livestock, agricultural equipment and other moveable property to high ground in areas that have previously been impacted by high water.

No wake rules are in effect on Lake Bistineau during high water.

Residents in the Loggy Bayou area should closely monitor changing conditions on Lake Bistineau.

Residents along the Red River in areas that have been flooded in previous years should be on extra alert for rising waters.

Some flooding could be expected in low-lying areas of south Bossier Parish and along Lake Bistineau.

A flash flood watch could be issued from noon Tuesday until noon Thursday for areas north of Interstate 20. Motorists are asked to exercise caution on wet highways, especially during periods of heavy rains, and to watch for standing waters on roadways.