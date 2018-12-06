USDA $18.6M investment includes upgrades for Haughton

This week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced $18,674,000 million in investments to help rebuild and improve rural water infrastructure in Louisiana’s Fourth District.

This funding is part of a $1.2 billion investment across 46 states.

Specifically, Haughton will receive $9,820,000, Gibsland will receive $4,530,000, Coushatta will receive$4,174,000 and Randolph Water System, Inc. in Union Parish will receive $150,000.

Rep. Mike Johnson (LA-04) released the following statement:

“Rebuilding, maintaining and improving water infrastructure across Louisiana’s Fourth District is critical for our communities and our local economies. This investment will help mitigate years of neglect in infrastructure updates and ensure Louisianians have access to clean water and reliable systems for many years to come.”