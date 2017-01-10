Valveworks USA is expanding its partnership with Bossier Parish Community College by donating $100,000 over a four-year period.

he donation will be payable in $25,000 annual installments, to support programs within the College’s Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (TEM) division.

“BPCC appreciates the Valveworks investment and the impact it will have on the College’s ability to expand access and opportunities for students pursuing jobs in these high-demand four and five-star careers fields,” said BPCC Chancellor Dr. Rick Bateman, Jr.

The funds will be used to support student scholarships and student success services for the programs listed below:

Industrial Technology

Advanced Manufacturing and Mechatronics

Automation and Controls

Engineering Graphics

Oil & Gas

Advanced Welding

Valveworks recognizes the value of BPCC’s Industrial Technology, Oil and Gas, and Advanced Welding programs.

“We are truly dedicated to giving back to programs here at home,” said Brian Furqueron, Valveworks’ vice president of business development.