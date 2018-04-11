Bossier Sheriff’s Detectives are asking the public’s help in identifying vehicle burglar(s) who made their way through the Lakewood Subdivision late Sunday night and into the early morning hours of April 9 checking for unlocked vehicles.

In total, the suspect(s) burglarized six vehicles on Hunters Hollow and Ridgefield Drive.

The attached surveillance video shows a suspect approaching a vehicle in the Lakewood subdivision around 3:40 a.m. Monday and then leaving just a couple of minutes later. Detectives are asking if anyone else in the subdivision has any surveillance video that might help them identify these thieves to please contact them at (318) 965-2203.

Additionally, if anyone might know who this suspect is, possibly based on the clothing or the way the person walks, please call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

Just last week, surveillance video from another Bossier Parish neighborhood in the Duck Island community in Princeton assisted in the identification and subsequent arrest of a car burglar.

“Folks, I can’t stress enough how important it is for residents to lock their vehicles,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington. “Thieves will simply move on to the next vehicle, and the one they find unlocked is the one they steal from. Don’t let that vehicle be yours. Please, lock your vehicles.”

A video is below: