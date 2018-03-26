The Department of Louisiana Veterans of Foreign Wars has honored two members of the Bossier City Fire Department for their outstanding service.

Ashton Poole was awarded first place for the Louisiana VFW’s Outstanding Paramedic Award, and Joseph Brickner was honored as the second place recipient in the category of Louisiana VFW’s Outstanding Firefighter. For his first place award, Poole’s name was placed in nomination at the national level and, as a result, came away with a special recognition from the VFW’s national office.

Poole has been a member of the Bossier City Fire Department for 11 years and currently serves in the rank of firefighter/paramedic. Poole is also the handler of the BCFD’s search and rescue K-9 “Duke.” Brickner is a 13 year veteran of the BCFD and serves in the rank of fire driver/emergency medical technician.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5951 in Bossier City nominated Poole and Brickner for the annual state awards. Both were selected from a pool of nominations submitted by VFW posts across Louisiana.