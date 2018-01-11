Violist Imelda Tecson to perform grand finale concert

Violist Imelda Tecson, who performs regularly as a member of Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra, Abilene Philharmonic, Austin Symphony, Shreveport Symphony, Texarkana Symphony, and other orchestras and has played with Tony Bennett, Julie Andrews and Bobby McFerrin, will be featured musician at The String Power String Festival’s Grand Finale Concert at The Oaks of Louisiana. The concert is at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, in the Franks Community Centre. The concert is free and open to the public.

Originally from Houston, Tecson began playing the viola at age 11. She received her bachelor of music degree in viola performance from the University of North Texas and her master of music degree and artist’s certificate from Southern Methodist University. She will be joined by more than 25 musicians ages 9 and older who participate in the Project String Power music school. Project String Power is a nonprofit teaching organization founded by Leonard Kacenjar to teach music and stringed instruments including guitar,