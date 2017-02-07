Volunteers sought for Cinderella Project 2017 dress giveaway

Cinderella Project of Shreveport is looking for volunteers to help make prom dreams come true!

The Dress Giveaway is a day where the junior and senior girls from Northwest Louisiana will shop for a FREE prom dress. On the day of the event, students sign up for 30 minute shopping appointments on a first come, first served basis. Students are required to bring a letter from a teacher, counselor or principal.

To ensure a respectful, organized shopping experience, each student is paired with a volunteer personal shopper. The personal shopper will guide the student through our dress inventory and help her try on and select a dress. Students will try on gowns in individual dressing rooms and view themselves in floor length mirrors just as if they were shopping in a boutique.

Cinderella Project 2017 Dress Giveaway

Date: March 11, 2017

Time: 9am-1pm

Location: Ayers Career College, 8820 Jewella Ave, Shreveport, LA 71101

*Volunteers Must Be Out of High School*

Click here to Volunteer