VYJ holding Superhero Run to benefit CASA program

Volunteers for Youth Justice (VYJ) announces the second annual Superhero Run to benefit our CASA program.

The event will be held Saturday, April 27 in the Red River District in downtown Shreveport. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the runners will head out at 8 a.m.

This fun event offers adults, children, strollers, all ages, genders, speeds and abilities to be a “Superhero” while helping support our CASA Program. Add to your fun and dress in a favorite superhero costume or your running outfit for the 10k, 5k or the Fun Run/Walk. Entrants who sign up online by April 13t will be guaranteed a Superhero t-shirt.

To sign up, visit https://www.sportspectrumusa.com/calendar/ and choose the VYJ Superhero event.