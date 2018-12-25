Walk-On’s Independence Bowl Mardis Gras Preview Parade set for Wednesday

Erik Evenson

Walk-On’s Independence Bowl

Director of Media and Community Relations

The Walk-On’s Independence Bowl Mardi Gras Preview Parade is set for Wednesday, Dec. 26, at 6 p.m. and will feature more floats and positions than ever before.

The Mardi Gras Preview Parade will feature 40 positions, over 15 floats, classic cars and hot rods carrying VIPs provided by the Red River Hot Street Hot Rod Associations, Duke University and Temple University marching bands and spirit squads, nine veterans, the Twin City Knockers, Women Helping Other of North Webster, Peppermints, and the El Karubah Shrine.

Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar and the Louisiana Office of Tourism have brand new floats built by Kern Studios and Mardi Gras World. The Mardi Gras Preview Parade will be the debut of both floats.

The Grand Marshal of the parade will be world-renowned Chef John Folse, who will be riding in the pot in which he will cook the World’s Largest Pot of Gumbo.

Also riding in the parade will be Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar founder Brandon Landry, Wally the Walk-On, Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, ESPN talent, Independence Bowl Foundation Chairman Trey Giglio, the Captain of Captains Tracy Herrin, and members of the Fisher House Foundation.

The participating Krewes will be Krewe of Gemini, Krewe of Highland, Krewe of Atlas, Krewe of Excellence, Krewe of Sobek, Krewe of Elders, Krewe of Nemesis-Webster, and Krewe of des Ambassadeurs.

The Mardi Gras Preview Parade will start at the Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets, turn at Bass Pro Shops and cross the Texas Street Bridge into downtown Shreveport. It will then continue down Texas Street and turn right at Louisiana Avenue. The parade will turn right at Fannin Street before ending in the Red River District. The parade will be viewable from many of the 10 locations on the Pub Crawl, which kicks off the Rally on the Ted at 5:00 p.m.

Riders will offload in the Red River District, while the two marching bands will line both sides under the Texas Street Bridge for the Pep Rally and Battle of the Bands. The Block Party, featuring a free concert from up-and-coming country band Parish County Line, will conclude the Rally on the Red Festivities on December 26.

The 43rd edition of the Walk-On’s Independence Bowl will be played on Thursday, Dec. 27, at 12:30 p.m. between the Temple Owls and Duke Blue Devils. Tickets are on sale at WalkOnsIndependenceBowl.com or by calling the bowl office toll free at (888) 414-BOWL.