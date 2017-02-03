Walmart seeks nonprofits to help fight hunger in Louisiana

As part of Walmart’s commitment to fight hunger in Louisiana, the Walmart Foundation invites local nonprofits with hunger relief programs to apply for grants of between $25,000 and $200,000. The Foundation will begin accepting grant applications on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. The deadline to submit grant requests is Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.

“We see these grants as opportunities to use our size and strengths to help others,” said Anne Hatfield, Walmart Corporate Communications. “Supporting local hunger-relief programs is one more way we can help children and families have access to nutritious food.”

Hunger-relief programs may include, but are not limited to, food pantries, backpack programs, nutrition education, and cooking and food skills training. Eligible applicants must have a current 501(c) (3) tax-exempt status. Grant submissions are only accepted online at http://corporate.walmart.com/_foundation_/apply-for-grants/state-giving-program.

Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have committed to provide four billion meals between 2015 and 2020 to people in need. Walmart aims to reach this goal through grants to charitable organizations and hunger-relief programs, as well as through food donations from Walmart stores, Sam’s Clubs and distribution centers. In Louisiana, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation helped local communities with $28,769,164 million in cash and in-kind donations to Louisiana nonprofits, and Walmart donated 15,031,632 pounds of food, which is the equivalent of 12,526,360 meals. Click here to learn more about Walmart and the Walmart Foundation’s commitments to fight hunger and provide nutrition education.