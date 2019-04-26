Warrant round up with BCPD and US Marshals nets 13 arrests

In a combined effort between the U.S. Marshals Service, Western District of Louisiana Violent Offender Taskforce and the Bossier City Police Department, 13 arrest warrants were served throughout Bossier City and neighboring areas. The arrests are as follows.

Alicia Wells , age 39, Marigold Circle, Bossier City, LA was arrested on a Bossier City Police Department warrant for aggravated battery.

Sharquenna Upshaw , age 34, Margaret Street, Bossier City, LA was arrested on a Bossier City Police Department warrant for aggravated 2 nd degree battery

Darrellyn Mahoney , age 28, Nina Street, Bossier City, LA was arrested on a Bossier City Police Department warrant for aggravated battery.

Larry Bamberg , age 39, Alfred Lane, Bossier City, LA was arrested on a Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office warrant for weapon offenses.

Demetrius Thompson , age 35, Talton Gardens, Minden, LA, was arrested on a capital murder warrant from Dallas County, TX.

Patrick Emmels , age 30, Palmdale Place, Bossier City, LA was arrested on a Bossier City Police Department warrant for cruelty to juveniles.

Lori LaDart , age 43, Village Lane, Bossier City, LA was arrested on a Bossier City Police Department warrant for felony theft.

Angelo Basciano , age 38, Edgar Street, Bossier City, LA was arrested on a fugitive warrant from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.

Euril Davis , age 65, Detroit Street, Bossier City, LA was arrested on a fugitive warrant from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.

Malachi Bailey , no age available, Tammye Lane, Bossier City, LA was arrested on a fugitive warrant from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.

Anthony Ary , age 54, Diamond Jacks Boulevard, Bossier City, LA was arrested on a warrant from the Minden Police Department for unauthorized use of a movable.

Reginald Carradine , no age available, Old Brownlee Road, warrant for weapon offenses.

LaCourtney Williams, age 41, Sandalwood Drive, Bossier City, LA was arrested on a Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office warrant for weapon offenses.

The round-up was put on hold for two days mid-week as members of the Bossier City Police Department and Bossier City Fire Department assisted with search and rescue operations in the aftermath of the tornado that struck in Ruston, LA. The Bossier City Street Crimes Interdiction Unit and Canine Unit will continue to serve the remaining outstanding warrants into the weekend.