Warrior Network grows, opens new facility for military families

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

Military members and their families have a new place to meet and celebrate life’s milestones with each other through the Warrior Network.

On March 10, the Warrior Network opened its new location, The Warrior’s Family Center, at 4000 Viking Dr., Bossier City.

The new facility includes offices and the Warrior Warehouse, a small event venue for its programs. Such programs include leadership development studies, spiritual development classes, and more.

Military members will be welcomed to use the venue at no cost for events such as birthday parties, receptions, showers, gatherings, meetings, and more.

Trey McGuire, founder and director of the Warrior Network, shared his thoughts on the opening of the new location.

“This is surreal to be having all of this happening at one time. We were literally pretty much given 4,000 square feet of space to do with as we please. And at the same time given an opportunity to serve service members and have a way of helping them find employment and find benefits,” said McGuire. “

The Warrior Network is a 501(c)(3) Non-Profit Organization serving the Shreveport-Bossier Military Community. Beginning four years ago in the living room at McGuire’s home on Barksdale Air Force Base, he then moved the Network to a small office space at Bossier City Office Park.

Now the massive new space shows how much it has grown and the potential to impact the military families living in Bossier-Shreveport.

“This is a testament of God, this is a testament of our community that loves our military. It is a privilege to serve our military in this capacity,” McGuire said.

In 2015, the Warrior Network began with a passion to serve military members by building relationships with men, women, and families to meet their relational, spiritual, emotional, and physical needs. The Network’s actions reflect their motto that “This Is Family” as its heart and soul. The Warrior Network takes care of service members on a personal basis such as providing cribs for families, support at Christmas, counseling services, meals, and more.

“Our mission is not about buildings, it’s not about our events. Our mission is to make sure that every single service member that’s hurting finds love, care, and knows that we have their back,” McGuire said.

Trey is a civilian leading a military support organization, which led him to take up residence on Barksdale Air Force Base in order to immerse the organization in the military culture. He strives to have the utmost of integrity so the constant rotation of leadership feels comfortable to continue to allow the Network to operate in and around their installation.

“We are extremely grateful to our local community in Shreveport-Bossier for supporting the efforts of the Warrior Network to serve our local military community. To our community, thank you for all of your support,” McGuire said.

Along with the Network, Trey serves as associate pastor of Freedom Church in Bossier City. The Warrior Network is also affiliated and partnered with many organizations and churches, including the Bossier Chamber, Broadmoor Baptist Church, Barksdale Federal Credit Union, Clint Davis Counseling, the Simple Church, the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, multiple Rotary Clubs, and more.