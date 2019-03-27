Home News Local Waste company goes out of business leaving parish customers without service

Waste company goes out of business leaving parish customers without service

A waste pick-up company that had been serving Bossier Parish customers apparently is no longer in business.

According to a social media post from the Bossier Parish Police Jury, information received during a series of phone calls indicated On Time Trash Pick Up has closed its doors.

For residents who now find themselves without trash pickup service, the following is a list of waste pick-up companies operating in the parish and contact information:

  • Republic Waste Services/Allied Waste: serves all areas of the parish; call 318-213-5050 or 817-317-2000.
  • Patriot Disposal: does not serve south Bossier Parish; call 318-918-1103.
  • Progressive Waste Solutions: call 318-635-1700; serves Benton, Haughton, Princeton.
  • Dump it Disposal: call 318-455-8136; serves areas north of Hwy. 160.
  • Waste Commander: call 318-377-8867; serves Haughton, Lake Bistineau area.