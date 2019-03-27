Waste company goes out of business leaving parish customers without service

A waste pick-up company that had been serving Bossier Parish customers apparently is no longer in business.

According to a social media post from the Bossier Parish Police Jury, information received during a series of phone calls indicated On Time Trash Pick Up has closed its doors.

For residents who now find themselves without trash pickup service, the following is a list of waste pick-up companies operating in the parish and contact information:

Republic Waste Services/Allied Waste: serves all areas of the parish; call 318-213-5050 or 817-317-2000.

Patriot Disposal: does not serve south Bossier Parish; call 318-918-1103.

Best Way – Murray Sparks: call 318-377-8222; cell 318-208-4919; email bestwasteminden@gmail.com; murdockmedic@aol.com; may leave message on Facebook page.

Progressive Waste Solutions: call 318-635-1700; serves Benton, Haughton, Princeton.

Dump it Disposal: call 318-455-8136; serves areas north of Hwy. 160.