Water boil advisory to go into effect for Barksdale Annex

The City of Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for the Barksdale Annex neighborhood effective Tuesday morning, Jan. 30. The advisory is for residents and businesses specifically south of Murphy Street, north of Barksdale Boulevard, east of Airline Drive and west of Barksdale Air Force Base.

The Bossier City Utilities Department, in concert with Axis Construction, will be performing a 20” water main repair near the intersection of Bascom Street and Evans Street Tuesday morning. In order for the repairs to be made water pressure in the affected area must be reduced. That is expected to start at approximately 9 a.m. Tuesday. Customers in the affected area will experience low water pressure through the duration of the repair efforts which are expected to last into the evening hours Tuesday. The boil advisory will be in affect once the work starts.

The advisory is a precautionary measure and recommends those in the affected area to boil their water for one minute before consuming it until the advisory is rescinded. The advisory pertains only to water used for consumption. Again the advisory is a precautionary measure and not a boil order.

The city will notify the media when the advisory is rescinded.