From the City of Bossier City Public Information Office:

The City of Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for a small area of Bossier City. The advisory is for residents and businesses along Barksdale Boulevard between Beverly Street and Mason Drive.

The Utilities Department is performing an emergency repair on a 12” water main near the intersection of Beverly Street and Barksdale Boulevard. Repairs began early this morning. Customers in the affected area will have low water pressure through the duration of the repair efforts. The repair is expected to be complete by 5:00 pm today.

The advisory is a precautionary measure and recommends those in the affected area to boil their water for one minute before consuming it until the advisory is rescinded.

The advisory pertains only to water used for consumption. Again the advisory is a precautionary measure and not a boil order.

BPT will post an update when the advisory is rescinded.