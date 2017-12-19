The 2017 Walk-On’s Independence Bowl features many interactive elements, free events, and opportunities for fans to win prizes during bowl week.

In addition to the winners on the field at the 42nd annual Walk-On’s Independence Bowl, fans can win free Walk-On’s for an entire year, a 2018 Ford F-150 courtesy of Gateway Tire and Toyo Tires, a mountain fridge from Coors Light, and Walk-On’s gift cards.

During each quarter of the Walk-On’s Independence Bowl, fans can win major gift cards redeemable at Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar. The “Dance For Your Dinner” camera will be scanning the stands of Independence Stadium looking for those with the best dance moves. Winners in the first three quarters will each receive a $500 gift card to Walk-On’s. During the 4th quarter, all three winners will compete on the field in a dance off for free Walk-On’s for an entire year! To win the grand prize, fans must be 18 years or older and not currently enrolled in a public or private high school.

At halftime, four ticket holders will draw keys for the chance to win a 2018 Ford F-150 pickup truck courtesy of Gateway Tire and Toyo Tires. The four randomly selected seat locations will be announced in the first quarter of the game, so fans are encouraged to get to their seats early. At halftime, each finalist will draw a key and the key that is able to start the truck will win. Fans must have a ticket and be present to win, For a complete list of rules, visit: https://goo.gl/pjrx3c

The Dec. 26 Rally on the Red features a Pub Crawl, and participants who visit all six locations in downtown Shreveport can enter to win a Coors Light mountain mini-fridge. Registration for the Pub Crawl will be located at the Red River District and opens at 5 p.m.

Once registered, Pub Crawl recipients will receive a commemorative Pub Crawl credential to be marked at each location. Once all six locations have been visited and marked, fans can enter the drawing. Registration for the Pub Crawl closes at 8 p.m.

The six locations are: Artipsy, Bon Temps Coffee Bar, Fatty Arbuckles Pub, Fully Stacked, Sand Bar and Stray Cat.

