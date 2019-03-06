Wes Shepherd announces campaign for Bossier Parish Police Jury Dist. 3

Local conservative activist and business leader Wes Shepherd (R-Benton) has announced his candidacy for Bossier Parish Police Jury, District 3.

The seat will be vacated by Police Juror Wanda Bennett who has served in the role since first being elected in 2008.

“I am running to serve my neighbors as their representative on the Police Jury. Iask for your vote so that together we can make Bossier Parish even better for all of our children like my young son and daughter,” Shepherd said.

Wes’ wife, Brittany Shepherd,a well-known northwest Louisiana real estate agent, added “Wes and I want to invest in making Bossier Parish a place where future generations want to grow their families and build their businesses just like we have. I hope you will join me in supporting Wes for Police Jury.”

Wes Shepherd is the COO of Chanse Energy Corp., President of Shepherd Holdings LLC, and a graduate of Bossier Parish Community College.