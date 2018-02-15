Whataburger ‘Oh Whata Night’ to benefit W.T Lewis Elementary

On Friday, Whataburger customers can show their support for W. T. Lewis Elementary School by enjoying their favorite menu items, and 20 percent of Whataburger’s sales from 6 to 8 p.m. will be donated to the school. To add to the fun, there will be a balloon artist and face painter at the event.

“Whataburger believes in investing in the communities we call home,” said Whataburger director of operations John Attra. “We’re fortunate to have the most generous customers, and with their help, we’re proud to support the students at W. T. Lewis Elementary School.”

Family-owned Whataburger has proudly served its famous burgers since 1950 and continues to deliver fresh, made-to-order meals every day with extraordinary customer service. In addition to “Oh Whata Night” fundraising, Whataburger supports the communities it serves through charitable giving and volunteerism to a number of nonprofit organizations that focus on children’s charities, cancer research, hunger assistance, disaster relief and military support.