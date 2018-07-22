Qualifying ended Friday for elections to seats throughout Bossier Parish

Qualifying for Nov. 6, 2018 elections ended Friday with several offices across the parish seeing competition.

Namely, the election for U.S. Representative for the 4th Congressional District drew three candidates.

Incumbent Mike Johnson, R-Bossier City, will face off against Mark David Halverson, of Bossier City, and Democrat Ryan Trundle, a Shreveport resident.

Johnson was elected to the U.S. House in a December 2016 runoff. He previously served as State Representative for Bossier City.

Bossier Parish Police Juror for District 4 will see current appointee Norman Craig, Haughton, vie with John “Ed” Jorden, of Benton, for the seat.

Craig was appointed by the Police Jury in March to fill the unexpired term of Sonny Cook, who resigned to care for his wife.

Bossier Parish School Board seats will also see some competition.

Haughton High School Principal Gene Couvillion will vie with Duane Deen for District 4. Current Dist. 4 representative Bill Lott did not qualify.

District 2 incumbent Brad Brockhaus will compete with Kent Bockhaus. Dist. 9 will have a race between Patrick O’Brien Boling and incumbent Eric Newman.

Dist. 3 will have a new school board members as Tammy Smith will run unopposed. Incumbent Frank Kelly did not qualify.

Dist. 1’s Billie Jo Brotherton, Dist. 5’s Mike Mosura, Dist. 6’s Glen Bullard, Dist. 7’s J.W. Slack, Dist. 8’s Kenneth Wiggins, Dist. 10’s Sam Darby, Dist. 11’s Shane Cheatham, and Dist. 12’s Dennis Bamburg all did not incur opposition and will be elected unopposed.

Plain Dealing residents will elect a mayor and have to choose between current Mayor David Smith, Cindy Dodson, Mark Lyles, and former mayor Wiley Robinson.

Plain Dealing Alderman for Dist. 1 will come down to newcomers Kim Holt Allums, James Cook, Shanitha “Shanita” Gay, or LaQuita Miller. Dist. 3 Alderman will see a race between incumbent Howard Haynie and Jeff Benson.

Aldermen for Dist. 2, Emily Jennings, and Dist. 4, Judith McGuffey, did not see opposition.

Plain Dealing Marshal Ronnie Murray qualified with no competition and will be re-elected.

Finally, Dist. 5 Constable Hector Echegoyen and Dist. 6 Constable Albert “Buddy” Martin-Nez will be elected as they did not draw opposition.

For more information on the candidates or to see other, non-Bossier Parish races up for election, visit the Secretary of State’s website’s voter portal at www.voterportal.sos.la.gov.