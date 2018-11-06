Who won what in Bossier Parish?

Bossier Parish voters cast their ballots Tuesday. See election results below:

Mike Johnson will remain in U.S. House of Representatives.

The Republican incumbent won his bid to retain Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District seat in Washington. Johnson claimed 74 percent of the vote in Bossier Parish. Democrat Ryan Trundle took 24 percent and Mark David Halverson only two percent.

Norman Craig will keep his seat on the Bossier Parish Police Jury. The special election to fill the remained of the District 4 seat saw Craig claim 53 percent of the vote over John “Ed” Jorden. Craig was named to replace former juror Sonny Cook earlier this year after Cook retired due to health reasons.

Duane Deen is the new District 4 Bossier Parish School Board representative. He beat out Haughton High School Principal Gene Couvillion by claiming 61 percent of the vote.

Eric Newman will keep his District 9 seat on the School Board. He beat out challenger Patrick O’Brien Boling, with Newman taking 54 percent of the vote to Boling’s 46 percent.

Cindy Anderson Dodson is the new mayor of Plain Dealing. She claimed 51 percent of the vote, narrowly gaining enough votes to avoid a runoff. Current mayor David Smith came in second with 34 percent and former mayor Wiley Robinson had 15 percent of the vote.

James Cook and Shanithia “Shanita” Gay will be the Aldermen for District 1 of Plain Dealing. Howard Haynie was chosen to be Alderman for District 3 of the town.

The five precincts that voted for the City of Shreveport Mayor largely supported Republican Jim Taliaferro with 27 percent of the vote, while Adrian Perkins came in a close second with 24 percent. Current Mayor Ollie Tyler only took 12 percent, placing her fifth out of eight candidates.

Perkins won Caddo Parish with Tyler finishing a close second. They will move to a runoff election on Dec. 8.

In the Louisiana Secretary of State race, Republican Rick Edmonds won Bossier Parish with 28 percent of the vote. Kyle Ardoin came in second with 21 percent. Statewide, Ardoin garnered 21 percent of the vote with Democrat Gwen Collins-Greenup coming in a close second with 21 percent.

Bossier voters supported Act 322 to authorize gambling on fantasy sports contests. Caddo also voted to allow fantasy sports betting.

Parish voters also supported all six state constitutional amendments, 83 percent voted in favor of CA No. 1 which prohibits a felon from holding public office. CA No. 2, which requires a unanimous jury for criminal conviction or acquittal, saw a 63 percent “yes” vote. CA No. 3, permitting certain governmental entities to loan each other equipment or personnel without compensation, had a 55 percent vote in favor of. The CA No. 4 dealing with the use of revenues in the Transportation Trust Fund was supported with 57 percent of the vote. CA No. 5 to extend eligibility for certain property tax exemptions received a strong 78 percent “yes” vote. While CA No. 6 — which requires that if assessed value of a homestead increases by more than 50 percent, the tax collector will phase in the collection of the additional tax liability over a four-year period — saw 64 percent of voters support.