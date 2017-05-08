A wiffle ball tournament will be held at Parkway’s baseball field Saturday to benefit senior baseball player Bryan Day, who is undergoing treatment for leukemia.

The event starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. Entry fee is $10 per person with six players per team. A hamburger with fries, dessert and soft drink will be available for $10.

There will also be t-shirts available for purchase. All proceeds go to Day and his family.

Day, a second-team All-District 1-5A second baseman, was diagnosed with leukemia on April 20 and has been receiving treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., since then.

