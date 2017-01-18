Willis-Knighton Cancer Center receives regional award

The Willis-Knighton Cancer Center has received an award for Excellence in Helping to Prevent Cancer given by the Mid-South Division of the American Cancer Society. Nominations were taken from cancer centers throughout the division, which includes those in the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Willis-Knighton Cancer Center was recognized for its efforts to address community education about colon cancer. Among the activities involved in this community effort were educational lectures, providing screening kits for colon cancer, and information on prevention of colon cancer. Willis-Knighton Cancer Center was cited for its supportive attitude and help for the American Cancer Society as it disseminates information into the community.

“We value our relationship with the American Cancer Society as we do with all organizations dedicated to finding a cure for the disease and supporting patients undergoing cancer treatment,” said Greg Sonnenfeld, administrator for the Willis-Knighton Cancer Society. “Our physicians and staff are committed not just to caring for our patients but helping to prevent cancer, and this award recognizes those efforts.”

The Willis-Knighton Cancer Center, located on the campus of Willis-Knighton Medical Center, features a multidisciplinary approach to cancer care, with most services in a single location for the convenience of patients.