Willis-Knighton Hospice seeks volunteers

Willis-Knighton Hospice of Louisiana is seeking volunteers to work with the patients in the program.

Hospice care allows patients to live at home with loved ones and familiar surroundings while receiving skilled services and compassionate support from a team of professionals, including an attending physician. Volunteers provide much needed comfort to family members who care for loved ones 24/7, donating time and talents to socialize, read, sing or even watch movies with patients who enjoy the extra support volunteers can offer.

Willis-Knighton Hospice volunteers must be 18 years or older and participate in 16 hours of initial training, as well as additional in-service training throughout the year. They may choose direct support and maximum interaction with patient (reading, playing cards, singing, etc.) or even indirect patient support such as ancillary and office activities (filing, assist with bereavement program, mailouts, assembling admit packets, etc.).

“We also are interested in those individuals with specific talents or interests that may benefit a patient receiving hospice care,” says Donyea McNabb, RN, hospice patient care coordinator.

“Volunteering for hospice is very rewarding both for the patient and the volunteer,” McNabb says. “Volunteers have a tremendous impact on the lives of the patients, caregivers and families they serve, but they also benefit from the giving of their time and talents.”

For information about Willis-Knighton Hospice of Louisiana and volunteer opportunities, call (318) 212-2170 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.