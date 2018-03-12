Willis-Knighton to offer program on GERD and LINX procedure

Patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) can learn how LINX Reflux Management System can dramatically improve quality of life and reduce or eliminate the need for medication at “Relief from Reflux,” a program offered by Willis-Knighton Health System.

The program will be Thursday, March 15, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium at WK Rehabilitation Institute, 1111 Line Ave. Speakers will be gastroenterologist Sathya N. Jaganmohan, MD, surgeon William Norwood, MD, FACS, and nurse practitioner Jenny Norwood, MSN, FNP-BC. Patients who have had the procedure will also share their experiences.

LINX is a minimally invasive procedure where a small band of magnetized titanium beads is wrapped around the lower esophageal sphincter located at the base of the esophagus. The band is designed to help the sphincter stay closed to prevent reflux. The band allows the sphincter to open when required to allow food and liquid to pass normally into the stomach.

Relief from Reflux is free and open to the public. Registration is required by calling (318) 212-8225 or going online to wkhs.com.