The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs came close to springing an upset on Region XIV tournament top seed Panola College before falling 66-59 in the first round on Wednesday in Jacksonville, Texas.

BPCC, the No. 8 seed, finished the season 10-21. Panola, which advanced to the semifinals, improved to 25-5. The teams also met in the Lady Cavs’ regular-season finale on Feb. 28 with Panola winning 84-78.

BPCC trailed by just one at the half Wednesday. Panola led 48-41 going into the fourth quarter.

Former Benton star Brandy Harris and Fair Park product Savannah Thomas led the Lady Cavs with 16 points each. Former Mansfield standout Ashlyn Jacobs added 13.

Former Airline standout Tyra Kidd led the team with 11 rebounds.

The game was the final one at BPCC for sophomores Harris, Kidd, Thomas and Jacobs. Jacobs finished as the all-time leading scorer in school history.

