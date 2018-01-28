Bossier Parish Community College guard Ashlyn Jacobs scored seven of her game-high 34 points in overtime to lead the Lady Cavaliers to an 84-78 come-from-behind win over the Coastal Bend College Cougars on Saturday at BPCC.

Jacobs, a sophomore from Mansfield, hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 69 and force overtime. She hit another three at the beginning of overtime to give BPCC its first lead since early in the third quarter.

Jacobs, who is the Lady Cavaliers’ all-time leading scorer, scored 17 points in the fourth quarter and in overtime.

With the win, BPCC swept the conference series and improved to 8-13 overall and 4-7 in Region XIV play. The loss drops Coastal Bend to 3-18 and 0-11 in conference play.

The Lady Cavaliers return to action Wednesday when they play host to the San Jacinto Gators.

— Staff Reports, newsroom@bossiepress.com