Women’s college basketball: BPCC downs Jacksonville College

Monette Bolden scored 31 points to lead the Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs to an 83-65 victory over Jacksonville College Wednesday night at the Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.

BPCC improved to 11-14 overall and 5-8 in Region XIV. Jacksonville dropped to 1-17 and 0-13.

Bre Sha Richardson scored 14 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Shaniya Meneweather chipped in 13 points.

Bolden, who also had 10 rebounds, was 10 of 21 from the field, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range. She was 6 of 7 from the free throw line.

BPCC returns to action Saturday at 2 p.m. against Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas.