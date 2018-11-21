Women’s college basketball: BPCC downs LSUE

Charlie Cavell

BPCC Athletic Coordinator

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavaliers defeated the LSU Eunice Bengals 87-81 on Military Appreciation Night Tuesday in the Coach Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.

The Lady Cavaliers were led by sophomore guard Monette Bolden, who scored a team-high 23 points. LSUE sophomore guard Arianna Dargin scored a game-high 25 points in the losing effort.

It was a tale of nearly identical halves as BPCC led by as much as 12 points in each half only to see LSUE make a run and cut the lead to single digits, three in the first half and six in the second. The Lady Cavaliers led 43-40 at halftime, and had to hold on as LSUE cut the BPCC lead to six with under a minute remaining in the game.

BPCC freshmen Sheniyah Meneweather and Bre Sha Richardson were the only other Lady Cavaliers to reach double figures, each scoring 15 points. In addition to Dargin, LSUE had three other players reach double figures, Bethany Broussard with 16, Sissy Saucier with 15, and JaNaija Marks with 10.

With the win, the Lady Cavaliers improve their record to 5-2, while the Bengals fall to 2-3 on the season. BPCC returns to action on Nov. 27 when they host Baton Rouge Community College at the Coach Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.