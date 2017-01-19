The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs ended a three-game slide with a 77-60 victory over Paris Junior College on Wednesday at BPCC.

Samarious Colquitt poured in 27 points to lead BPCC. Colquitt was four of 19 from 3-point range. The Lady Cavs hit 10 of 31 in the game.

Regina Scott scored 17. Ashlyn Jacobs had 14 points and eight rebounds. Savannah Thomas scored nine points and led the Lady Cavs with 11 rebounds.

Former Benton star Brandy Harris had four rebounds, two assists and one steal. Former Airline standout Tyra Kidd had six points and seven rebounds.

BPCC outrebounded Paris 46-24.

BPCC (7-11, 3-6 Region XIV) returns to action at 2 p.m. Saturday against Panola College in Carthage, Texas.