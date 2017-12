The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs fell to Blinn College 92-89 in overtime in a Region XIV women’s college basketball game Saturday in Brenham, Texas.

Ashlyn Jacobs had a huge game for the Lady Cavs (4-5, 2-1), scoring 43 points. Monette Bolden added 16. Former Airline star Tyra Kidd scored 14, and former Benton standout Brandy Harris had 10.

