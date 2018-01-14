The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs fell to the Jacksonville College Lady Jaguars 83-74 in a Region XIV game Saturday afternoon at BPCC.

Monette Bolden led BPCC (6-12, 2-5) with 30 points. Ashlyn Jacobs added 14.

Florence Sifa and Ines Nezerwa paced Jacksonville (12-3, 5-2) with 20 and 19 points, respectively.

The Lady Cavs trailed 26-14 after the first quarter. They rallied in the second quarter and Jacksonville led 38-31 at the half.

BPCC cut the lead to 56-52 going into the fourth quarter but couldn’t come all the way back.

— Staff Reports, newsroom@bossierpress.com