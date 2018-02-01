The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs fell to San Jacinto College-North 69-65 in a Region XIV women’s game Wednesday afternoon at BPCC.

Ashlyn Jacobs led the Lady Cavs (8-14, 4-8) with 26 points. Monette Bolden added 15.

Eryka Sidney paced San Jacinto (15-8, 6-6) with 24 points. Alexus Jones scored 17 and Maddison Glass 10.

BPCC got off to a slow start. The Lady Cavs trailed 17-8 after the first quarter and 36-25 at the half. But BPCC cut the lead in the second half and remained within striking distance.

The Lady Cavs return to action Saturday with a home game against Blinn. Tipoff is 2 p.m.

— Staff Reports, newsroom@bossierpress.com