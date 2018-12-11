Women’s college basketball: BPCC falls to Delgado in overtime

Charlie Cavell

BPCC Athletic Coordinator

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavaliers couldn’t complete the comeback and fall to the Delgado Community College Lady Dolphins 74-70 in overtime here Monday night. It was the first-ever meeting between the two Louisiana community colleges in women’s basketball.

Delgado, which lead by as much as 13 in the game, was able to withstand a tremendous second half comeback by BPCC to hang on for the win. It was just the third of the season for the Dolphins.

BPCC trailed by 11 points entering the fourth quarter, but the Lady Cavs outscored the Lady Dolphins 18-7 in the final frame of regulation, and had a chance to win the game.

After a timeout, guard Monette Bolden, who won BPCC’s last game on a buzzer beater, took the in-bounds pass and with just seconds remaining tried to drive to the goal but was cut off by the Delgado defense. Bolden passed the ball to Shanyiah Meneweather who was open for a 15 footer but her shot was off the mark, sending the game to overtime.

Delgado had four players reach double figures led by Kynedia Poullard’s 16 points. Indya Tutt scored 15, while DanNecia Nora added 14 and Destiny Batiste chipped in with 12. BPCC’s Mo Bolden scored 16 of her game-high 25 points in the second half. Meneweather had 13 points, while Tyeisha Scott scored 12 and Alex Pollard added 12 in the losing effort.

With the loss, BPCC falls to 7-5 on the season. The Lady Cavaliers will not play again until Jan. 1 when they host nationally-ranked New Mexico Junior College.