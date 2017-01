The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs dropped a 70-58 decision to Jacksonville College on Saturday in Jacksonville, Texas.

Ashlyn Jacobs led BPCC with 20 points. Regina Scott added 13.

BPCC dropped to 6-11 overall and 2-6 in Region XIV. Jacksonville improved to 10-7 and 3-5.

The Lady Cavs will be at home for the first time in more than two weeks when they face Paris Junior College on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com