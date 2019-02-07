Women’s college basketball: BPCC falls to No. 14 Tyler JC

Charlie Cavell

BPCC Athletic Coordinator

On National Girls & Women In Sports Night, No. 14 Tyler Junior College showed why it’s ranked in the NJCAA Top 2. The visitors proved to be too much for Bossier Parish to handle as the Apache Ladies handed the Lady Cavaliers a 93-57 loss at the Coach Billy Montgomery Gym Wednesday.

TJC led throughout the game building up as much as a 43-point lead in the second half. The Apache Ladies had five players in double figures, three of which posted double-doubles. Felmas Koranga led TJC with 22 points and she pulled down 10 rebounds, while Kennedy Burks had 13 points and 12 boards. Treylynn Tyler had 11 points and 11 assists.

BPCC’s Monette Bolden had 22 points in the losing effort. Shaniyah Meneweather was the only other Lady Cavalier to reach double figures as she scored 10 points.

With the win, TJC improves to 20-3 overall and 10-1 in Region XIV play, while the loss drops BPCC to 9-14 and 3-8 in region play. The Lady Cavaliers will be back in action at 2 p.m. on Sat., Feb. 9 when they play host to the Paris Junior College Dragons