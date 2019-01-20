Women’s college basketball: BPCC falls to Panola

Charlie Cavell

BPCC Athletic Coordinator

The Bossier Parish Lady Cavaliers had no answer for hot shooting Panola College, eventually falling to the Fillies 98-68 at the Billy Montgomery Gym Saturday.

Panola shot 60 percent (35-58) from the field, including 56 percent (9-16) from beyond the three-point line, while BPCC managed just 32.8 percent from the field and 26.7 from beyond the arc.

Panola had four players reach double figures, including Maryia Adaschcyk, who led the Fillies with 17. BPCC’s Mo Bolden scored 21 in the losing effort.

With the win Panola improves to 9-8 overall and 5-2 in Region XIV. The loss is BPCC’s third in a row and drops the Lady Cavaliers to 8-11 overall and 2-5 in region play.