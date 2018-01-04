The BPCC Lady Cavs host No. 6 Trinity Valley Community College in a Region XIV game on Saturday at 2 p.m.

The Lady Cavs are 6-9 overall after splitting games in the BPCC Classic. BPCC fell to No. 3 New Mexico JC 86-60 on Tuesday and defeated Baton Rouge Community College 82-63 on Wednesday.

BPCC is 2-3 in Region XIV.

Trinity Valley is 13-1 overall and 3-1 in Region XIV. The Lady Cards are tied for second with Kilgore College. Angelina College leads the conference at 4-0.

Ashlyn Jacobs, a sophomore from Mansfield, leads BPCC in scoring at 21.7 points per game. She ranks second in the conference. Jacobs leads the conference in 3-point shooting percentage at 40 (32 of 80).

Monette Bolden, a freshman from Erath, averages 13.9. Sophomore Tyra Kidd, a former Airline star, averages 10.5.

Savannah Thomas, a sophomore out of Fair Park, is the Lady Cavs’ top rebounder at 7.4 per game. Bolden is the assists leader at 3.2.

Sophomore guard Mercedes Brooks, a Kansas State transfer, tops Trinity Valley in scoring (18.4 ppg) and rebounding (8.9).

