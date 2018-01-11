The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs fell to the Kilgore Lady Rangers 71-67 in a Region XIV game Wednesday at BPCC.

BPCC dropped to 6-11 overall and 2-5 in the conference. Conference leader Kilgore improved to 11-4 and 5-1.

The Lady Cavs led 32-27 at the half and 48-47 going into the fourth quarter.

Guard Jade Thurmon led Kilgore with 24 points and 13 rebounds. Guard Richelle Velez was the only other Lady Ranger to reach double figures with 12.

BPCC had four players in double digits with sophomore guard Ashlyn Jacobs leading the way with 18. Freshman guard Monette Bolden had 17 points. Sophomore forward Tyra Kidd, a former Airline standout, had 13 and sophomore guard Brandy Harris, a former Benton star, chipped in with 12.

The Lady Cavaliers return to action at on Saturday at home against the Jacksonville College Jaguars. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m., and is the first of a doubleheader as the BPCC men’s basketball team will play Angelina College at 4 p.m.

— Staff Reports, newsroom@bossierpress.com