Women’s college basketball: BPCC rolls past Blinn

Monette Bolden scored 30 points and Sha Richardson had 29 to lead Bossier Parish to a 101-83 win over the Blinn Buccaneers Wednesday at the Coach Billy Montgomery Gym. The BPCC win is its 12th of the season, and the most for the Lady Cavaliers in three seasons.

A sophomore from Abbeville, Bolden entered the game as the second leading scorer in BPCC women’s basketball history. Her 30 points mark the fifth time this season she has scored 30 or more points in a game. With at least four games remaining (three regular season, one tournament) in her BPCC career, Bolden needs 127 points to break Ashlyn Jacobs’ record of 1,178 career points.

BPCC fell behind 11-2 early on, and trailed Blinn 21-17 after the first quarter. The Lady Cavaliers outscored the Buccaneers 31-22 in the second quarter, finally taking the lead on a Richardson basket with 1:59 remaining in the first half. The Lady Cavaliers extended their lead to 83-65 after three periods by pouring in 35 points in the frame. Shaniyah Meneweather’s steal and layup in the final seconds of the game put Bossier Parish over 100 points for the first time since Feb. 24, 2018, when the Lady Cavs beat Paris 100-95.

Meneweather and Alex Williams were the only other Lady Cavaliers to reach double figures. Meneweather scored 14 points, while Williams came off the bench to add 13. All five Blinn starters reached double figures, including Missy Archie, who scored a team-high 26.

With the win, BPCC improves to 12-15 overall and 6-9 in Region XIV play. With just three regular season games remaining, the BPCC win helps solidify a spot in the Region XIV Tournament, which will be held March 5-9 at Centenary College. The loss drops Blinn to 10-17 overall and 3-12 in region play.