Women’s college basketball: BPCC slips past Baton Rouge CC

Charlie Cavell

BPCC Athletic Coordinator

Bossier Parish Community College forward Bre Sha Richardson sank a free throw with seven seconds remaining, which completed a three-point play, to give the Lady Cavaliers a 63-62 win over the Baton Rouge Community College Lady Bears Tuesday night in the Billy Montgomery Gym.

BPCC’s Mo Bolden had a chance to tie the game with 13 seconds left as she was fouled by BRCC’s Mariah Jones while driving to the basket.

Bolden would miss both free throws, but Richardson would grab the rebound on the second miss. Her first putback attempt rimmed in and out of the goal, but she was able to muscle her way into grabbing the rebound. On her second attempt, Richardson powered her way up and shot the ball right into the square on the backboard where it fell into the bottom of the net. She calmly went to the line and sank the free throw to give the Lady Cavs the one-point lead, one they would not relinquish. Baton Rouge had a chance to win it but the desperation heave was off the mark.

The one-point lead was BPCC’s first lead since Angelle Darby’s three-pointer put the Lady Cavs ahead 56-55 with over three and half minutes remaining. Despite trailing 32-27 at halftime, the Lady Bears would come out of the lockerroom and proceed to go on a 9-0. BRCC took a 34-32 lead with eight minutes remaining in the third quarter. The Lady Cavaliers would not score their first points of the second half until the 4:18 mark of the third quarter on a Richardson layup.

Richardson, a freshman from Willis, Texas, scored 17 of her team-high 24 points in the fourth quarter. She went 5-for-5 from the free throw line, including the game winner, in the final frame. Bolden, who was injured and in foul trouble most of the second half, finished the night with 13. Baton Rouge was led by sophomore Kayla Watson, who poured in a game-high 27 points. Watson had an opportunity to give the Lady Bears a four point lead with 20 seconds left but missed two free throws.

With the win, the BPCC Lady Cavaliers improve to 6-2 overall, while the loss drops the BRCC Lady Bears to 3-6. The Lady Cavaliers will travel to Beeville, Texas on Dec. 1 to face Coastal Bend College in the NJCAA Region XIV opener for both teams.