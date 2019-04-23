Women’s college basketball: BPCC star Bolden among three Tech signees

Malcolm Butler, Louisiana Tech Associate Athletic Director/Communications

RUSTON — BPCC guard Monette Bolden is one of three players who have signed with Louisiana Tech during the late signing period, coach Brooke Stoehr announced Tuesday.

The other two are forwards Jamesia Amand (Dallas, Texas College/Skyline High School) an Tailor Broussard (Irving, Texas/MacArthur High School).

Bolden lettered two years at BPCC, earning first team all-region and second team all-state honor as a sophomore. She set the BPCC single-season scoring record in 2018-19 with 668 points and became only second player in BPCC history to eclipse the 1,000 point plateau (1,157).

“Mo is a competitor and loves to play the game,” said Stoehr. “She has a very nice command of the ball and can create her own scoring opportunities or set up her teammates for success. Mo is a really good fit for our program, and we are thrilled she will be wearing a Lady Techsters jersey. Mo has a desire to win and get better each day. Her competitive mentality is something we are excited to add to our team.”

Bolden averaged 22.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists as a sophomore while shooting 44 percent from the field and 78 percent from the free throw line as a sophomore and scored a career-high 38 points against Kilgore.

“I chose LA Tech because of academics,” said Bolden. “I know I will have the degree to do what I want after basketball. Another reason is the coaching staff. It just feels like I’m supposed to be here.”

Bolden played at Erath High School where she was named district MVP and all-Acadiana as a junior and senior. She also lettered in track and field and soccer in high school.

Amand played two years for Scott Hyland at Hill College, leading the program to the 2019 North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference championship. After missing the 2017-18 season while recovering from an injury, the 6-foot-2-inch forward averaged 10.4 points and 6.4 rebounds while earning all-conference as a sophomore.

“We are excited to welcome Jamesia to the Lady Techster family,” said Stoehr. “She is an experienced player that will bring a physical presence and toughness on the interior for our team. Jamesia has the ability to make an impact on both ends of the floor and give us size and experience in and around the paint.”

Amand, who prepped at Skyline High School in Dallas, left her mark on the Hill College program finishing her career No. 7 all-time in scoring, No. 8 in rebounding, No. 2 in field goals made, No. 4 in blocked shots and No. 8 in free throws made.

Broussard, a 6-foot forward, has lettered the past four years at MacArthur High School, averaging 17.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.3 steals and 3.0 assists per game as a senior. She helped lead the team to a 28-9 record, including a 15-0 mark in district play.

“Tailor has very good size and athleticism for a perimeter player,” said Stoehr. “Her skill set will translate well at the college level. She has a high motor and plays hard on both ends of the floor. Tailor is a great teammate that will bring energy to the floor every day. We are thrilled to have her as a part of the Louisiana Tech family.”

Broussard was named first team Class 6A all-state by the Texas Girls Coaches Association and was named the District 6-6A Offensive Player of the Year as a senior. She was also named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association North Texas All-Star team as a junior and to the Texas Girls Coaches Association All-Legacy team as a senior. She also lettered on the varsity track and field team.

“LA Tech is known for women’s basketball,” said Broussard. “I believe the coaching staff and program has the same family feel I experienced at Irving MacArthur. I look forward to growing both on and off the court at Louisiana Tech.”

Louisiana Tech lost four seniors to graduation.