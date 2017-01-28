Ashlyn Jacobs scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs to a 68-61 victory over Coastal Bend Saturday afternoon in Beeville, Texas.

Regina Scott scored 11 points, and former Airline standout Tyra Kidd had 10. Samarius Colquitt pulled down 10 rebounds.

The Lady Cavs improved to 8-12 overall and 4-7 in Region XIV.

The game was BPCC’s first since a 70-54 loss to Panola College a week ago in Carthage, Texas. Jacobs also scored 18 points in that game. Scott had 11, Savannah Thomas 10 and Kidd nine.

