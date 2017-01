The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs fell to Kilgore College 57-55 in a Region XIV women’s basketball game on Wednesday in Kilgore, Texas.

Regina Scott led BPCC (6-10, 2-5) with 16 points in the low-scoring contest. Kilgore improved to 12-3 and 4-2.

The Lady Cavs continue conference play at 2 p.m. Saturday against Jacksonville College (9-7, 2-5) in Jacksonville, Texas.

— Staff Reports