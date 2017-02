Ashlyn Jacobs scored 25 points to lead the Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs past Angelina College 75-59 in a Region XIV women’s basketball game Wednesday night at BPCC.

The Lady Cavs improved to 9-14 overall and 5-9 in Region XIV. Angelina dropped to 14-10 and 7-7.

Former Airline standout Tyra Kidd scored 12 points. Savannah Thomas matched Kidd’s total.

BPCC returns to action Saturday at 2 p.m. against Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com