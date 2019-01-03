Women’s college basketball: Lady Cavs’ upset bid falls short

In the final game of the Bossier Parish Women’s Classic, the homestanding Lady Cavaliers’ bid to upset No. 11 Jones College came up a bit short as the Lady Bobcats were able to hang on for the 82-74 victory Wednesday night at the Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.

Leading 55-50 after three quarters, Jones would outscore Bossier Parish 27-24 in the final period to earn the hard fought win. The Lady Cavaliers would keep it close throughout the period and had numerous opportunities to tie the game but just couldn’t hit the big basket when they needed it.

All five starters for the Lady Bobcats reached double figures, including LaMiracle Sims, who led Jones with 14 points. Sims also hauled down nine rebounds in just 21 minutes of action. Destiny Haymer and Breonca Ducksworth each added 13 points, while Keyar Jones had 12 and Maya Jones added 10 for the Lady Bobcats.

Bre Sha Richardson scored a game-high 22 points for Bossier Parish, while Monette Bolden added 19 and Shaniyah Meneweather had 10 points for the Lady Cavs.

The loss drops the Lady Cavaliers to 7-8 on the season, while the win ups the Lady Bobcats record to 8-1. Bossier Parish returns to Region XIV play on Tuesday, Jan. 8 when the Lady Cavaliers travel to Jacksonville College to battle the Lady Jaguars.