Women’s college basketball: No. 2 Trinity Valley too much for Lady Cavs

Charlie Cavell

BPCC Athletic Coordinator

The second-ranked Trinity Valley Community College Lady Cardinals crusied past the Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavaliers 96-62 herSaturday afternoon at the Coach Billy Montgomery Gym. The loss was the fifth straight.

BPCC trailed TVCC 47-26 at halftime, but the high-powered Lady Cardinals pulled away in the third and fourth quarters, outscoring the Lady Cavs 49 to 36. Trinity Valley’s Jasmine Smith and Curtessia Dean scored 23 and 22 points, respectively. Every TVCC player that stepped on the court had at least one point in the game.

Bossier Parish’s Mo Bolden was the only Lady Cavalier to reach double figures. Bolden poured in a game-high 31 points, 16 of those coming at the free throw line.

Bolden was a perfect 16-for-16 from the line, setting a new school record for most free throws in a game. The new record eclipses Jessica Ellis’ mark of 15 made free throws in 2013 against Eastern Oklahoma State.

With the win, TVCC improves to 18-1 overall and 8-1 in Region XIV, while the loss drops BPCC to 8-13 overall and 2-7 in region play.