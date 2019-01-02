Women’s college basketball: No. 5 New Mexico JC edges BPCC in OT in BPCC Classic

Women’s college basketball: No. 5 New Mexico JC edges BPCC in OT...

The fifth-ranked New Mexico Junior College Thunderbirds survived a scare from the Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavaliers at the Coach Billy Montgomery Gym on Tuesday evening.

With the score tied at 69 at the end of regulation, the Thunderbirds outscored the Lady Cavaliers 14-6 in the extra frame to capture the 83-75 win.

New Mexico had four players reach double figures, including Eternati Willock and Sydnee Winn, each recording double-doubles for the Thunderdbirds.

Willock scored 15 points and had 10 rebounds, while Wynn scored 11 points and also hauled down 10 rebounds. Thamires Andrade led NMJC with 17 points, while Jurnee President added 14.

BPCC was led by Monette Bolden, who scored a game-high 30 points. The only other Lady Cavalier in double figures was Bre Sha Richardson, who came off the bench to score 23.

The Lady Cavaliers will play Wednesday against Jones County at 5 p.m. in the final game of the BPCC Classic.

The final day of the Classic starts at 1 p.m. with New Mexico playing Kilgore followed by Hinds vs. Panola at 3.