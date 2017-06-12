Amanda Simmons

A multi-service women’s group is making plans to erect a life-sized bronze statue in Bossier City to honor women veterans.

Women Veterans of the Ark-La-Tex is currently raising funds to construct and install a new statue at the Veterans Memorial at City Hall near the Bossier Civic Center. The statue will be a woman Veteran in battle dress uniform representing women Veterans from all five branches of the military. She will be displayed on a granite base along with the five bronze service seals and the inscription, “Dedicated in honor of those women who have, those who are and those who will serve our great Nation”.

“There are very few monuments or statues in the country that are specifically dedicated to women veterans from all five services,” Sandy Franks, USAF, SMSgt, retired, and President of the Women Veterans of the Ark-La-Tex said. “This will be the first for our region and the State of Louisiana.”

Louisiana artist and sculptor, Jerry Gorham, has completed a model of the monument statue, which can been seen on the group’s website. The area around the monument will be paved with bricks which are available for purchase and engraved as the purchaser requests.

Donations can be made by credit card at www.womenveteransofthearklatex.org or by check or money order mailed to Women Veterans of the Ark-La-Tex, P.O. Box 8673 Bossier City, LA 71113. The group is a 501 c (3) organization and all contributions are tax deductible.

Women Veterans of the Ark-La-Tex was created with the goal of uniting women Veterans and providing opportunities for camaraderie, education and assistance. Meetings are held on the second Saturday of each month at 9:30 a.m., Education Center, second floor, Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, 510 Stoner Avenue in Shreveport. All women Veterans are invited to attend.

Although the Women Veterans of the Ark-La-Tex is a local organization, Franks encourages women veterans everywhere to be involved and be a part of this very important organization and project.

“The number of women serving in the U.S. military has increased over the years and, according to the Pentagon, there are currently just over 214,000 women serving in the U.S. military which represents about 15% of the total force. In 2016, there were approximately 2.1 million women Veterans,” Franks said. “Women veterans deserve recognition for their service and sacrifices to preserve our freedoms and the defense of our country.”

For more information on the Women Veterans of the Ark-La-Tex, e-mail womenveteransofthearklatex@gmail.com or visit www.womenvetransofthearklatex.org.