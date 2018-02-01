Work to begin Monday on Miller’s Bluff Bridge

This is to advise that on Monday, Feb. 5, beginning at 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., one lane of the LA 2 (Miller’s Bluff) Bridge over Red River in Bossier Parish, near Plain Dealing, approximately 3.30 miles east of the junction of US 71 and approximately 3.30 miles west of the junction of LA 537, will be reduced to one lane of traffic for approximately five days for bridge repairs.

Alternate Route: This closure will allow vehicles 10 feet wide or smaller to pass through the construction zone. Larger vehicles must detour using US 71, I-220, LA 3 and LA 2.

Safety Reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Call (318) 561-5100 or (800) 542-3509 or 511 or visit www.511LA.org for additional information. Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MYDOTD, the Way To Geaux app for iPhone or Android devices or the DOTD Facebook page.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.